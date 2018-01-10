VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All lanes of traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel reopened early Tuesday morning, about 17 hours after a tractor-trailer crashed inside the Thimble Shoal tunnel leading to massive traffic delays and motorists stranded on both sides of the Bay.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District, the tractor-trailer was hauling a piece of heavy equipment which struck the tunnel ceiling and then fell into the roadway around 11 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt, but traffic in both directions was completely halted for several hours.

Damage caused to the Thimble Tunnel of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on October 1, 2018. A tractor trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the ceiling of the tunnel. The equipment then fell into the roadway.

Around 3:20 p.m. a single lane was reopened to allow alternating north and southbound traffic around the accident scene, but backups of several miles in both directions remained.

Traffic on the bridge-tunnel was again fully closed at 10 p.m. Monday night to allow for the removal of the semi and fallen equipment from the tunnel.

By 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the accident scene was finally cleared and all lanes of traffic once again fully reopened.

Construction on a parallel tunnel project at Thimble Shoals officially started Oct. 1, 2017, after a groundbreaking ceremony in September, and it is estimated the project will be completed in fall 2022, at a projected cost of nearly $756 million.

When completed, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound.

The 20-mile span also was closed for several hours in July, after a two-vehicle crash July 27 at the 12-mile marker southbound, which resulted in a tractor-trailer going overboard.

The driver, Jervone Rakeem Hall, 32, of Bridgeville, Delaware, and a passenger in the tractor-trailer, Christopher Fenner, 29, of Seaford, Delaware died.

Four passengers in the van involved in that crash were treated and released from the scene.

