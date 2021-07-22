Woman seriously hurt in Chesapeake crash where car went airborne before hitting SUV

One man suffered minor injuries in the S. Military Highway crash, and a woman suffered injuries that are possibly life-threatening.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is investigating a car crash that happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of S. Military Highway and George Washington Highway.

Police say a gray Toyota SUV was heading westbound on S. Military Highway when it went off the right side of the road and hit a small embankment.

The car flew into the air and ran into a Buick SUV that was heading southbound on George Washington Highway.

The Buick was stopped at a red light at the intersection when it was hit.

The man driving the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The woman driving the Buick that was stopped at the red light suffered serious injuries that police say could be life-threatening. She was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.