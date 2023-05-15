Vessel strikes bridge in Chesapeake, causes traffic headaches in Great Bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard said a vessel struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge on the Chesapeake Expressway on Friday. One southbound lane remains closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A damaged bridge is causing all kinds of traffic headaches for drivers in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a vessel struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge on the Chesapeake Expressway on Friday.

Inspectors determined the bridge was safe to drive on, but the over the weekend, the city closed one southbound lane to make sure the bridge doesn't need any further repairs.

The city posted an update on Monday afternoon saying traffic engineers are "looking into alternate traffic patterns that could accommodate additional traffic" but that any such traffic changes "will not be in place today."