Chesapeake man dies, woman hurt after single-vehicle accident in Giles County

The driver, 68-year-old Russell M. Schucker, ran off the side of the road, and the car overturned after hitting an embankment. A woman in the car was hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Route 635 in Giles County, Virginia on August 24, around 6:50 p.m.

Neither the driver, 68-year-old Russell Schucker, or the only passenger, 67-year old Suzanne Schucker, were wearing seatbelts when the 2003 Ford Econoline van crashed.

Virginia State Police said that night, the van ran off the right side of the road about two miles north of Olean Road and hit an embankment. The vehicle overturned, and both people were rushed to the hospital.

At Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Russell Shucker died from his injuries. Wednesday morning, Suzanne was being treated for serious injuries.