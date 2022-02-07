Chesapeake man dies after wrong-way crash in Norfolk

A Mercedes-Benz drove the wrong way down I-564 near the Norfolk International Terminal exit, and crashed into a tractor trailer that was driving the right direction.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man died, two other people were hospitalized, after a wrong-way crash in Norfolk on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Virginia State Police investigated the crash after a Mercedes-Benz drove the wrong way down I-564 near the Norfolk International Terminal exit.

Around 2:30 a.m. that day, the Mercedes-Benz (driving the wrong direction) ran into a Freightliner tractor trailer (which was driving the right way), and both vehicles ran off the road into a guardrail.

Clifton Ferebee Gaylord III was driving the Mercedes-Benz. He and his female passenger, and the driver of the tractor trailer, were all taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

Gaylord, 37, died from injuries he sustained in the crash on Feb. 4. He and his passenger weren't wearing seatbelts during the collision.