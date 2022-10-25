Chesapeake police: Chase with stolen car ends in crash, suspects run away

The chase ended when that stolen car crashed into another vehicle on Greenbrier Parkway. No one was hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police officers in Chesapeake are looking for a few people suspected of driving a stolen car during a car chase.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for the city's police department, said the chase started a little before 1:30 p.m., when officers tried to stop a stolen car near Debaun Avenue and N. Battlefield Boulevard.

The chase ended when that stolen car crashed into another vehicle on Greenbrier Parkway. No one was hurt.

Kosinski said two or three people then got out of the stolen car and ran away. That's who officers are searching for now.

Right now, information is limited on the suspects.

When they find those suspects, they'll face charges, he said.