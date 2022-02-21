Police: 5 injured after vehicle chase starts in Chesapeake, ends with crash in Norfolk

Officers tried to pull a vehicle over in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake, but the driver didn't stop.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) said five people were injured when a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Norfolk on Monday evening.

According to CPD, around 5:12 p.m., officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Bainbridge Boulevard and Chesapeake Drive, which is in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake. The vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit started into Norfolk.

Just a few minutes later, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Princess Anne Road and Tidewater Drive after trying to run a red light. CPD said the suspect driver briefly ran from officers before he was apprehended.

The man driving the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle involved in the chase had two men and two women inside, who were all taken to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.