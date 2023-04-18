x
2 drivers hurt after fender-bender involving school bus in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Police Department said it happened on Airline Boulevard near Ashton Street.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two drivers in Chesapeake have minor injuries after a fender-bender involving three vehicles -- including a school bus -- on Tuesday morning.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it happened on Airline Boulevard near Ashton Street, which is right by Southwestern Elementary School, around 8:30 a.m.

The school bus and another vehicle were stopped on Airline Boulevard when a third vehicle came up behind and struck the second vehicle, causing it to hit the bus.

A police spokesperson said children were on the bus when the collision happened, but no kids were hurt. Medics took two of the drivers to hospitals with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

