Chesterfield man dies in James City County crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The video below is on file from June 17, 2021.

The Virginia State Police is investigating how a Chesterfield man died in a single-vehicle crash in James City County.

Friday morning, around 1:30 a.m., 28-year-old Brandon Pearson was driving on I-64 near the 229 mile marker.

Officials think he was speeding and lost control of the 2017 Nissan Rogue he was driving. It crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Pearson, from Leisure Terrace in Chesterfield, died at the scene.

The VSP spokeswoman said he had been wearing his seatbelt, and troopers don't think alcohol played any role in the crash.