Lanes to close on Churchland Bridge in Portsmouth as crews continue work on bridge replacement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For those who use the Churchland Bridge in Portsmouth to get around, expect some lane closures for the next two weeks.

Portsmouth city officials said all lanes of traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane with alternating closures in both directions.

This will happen on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city didn't share an exact end date of the lane closures.

Flagging operations will control the traffic flow and it is anticipated that traffic moving in either direction will be stopped for intervals of no longer than 20 minutes.

The lane closures will allow construction crews to work under the bridge as part of the Churchland Bridge Replacement Project.