NORFOLK, Va. —

TRAFFIX is encouraging commuters this Earth Day to save green and earn green by drawing attention to its commuter convenience program.

The program has a trip-logging app that allows them to see the benefits of using alternative transportation like biking and walking, as well as earn rewards such as discounts to local businesses for commuters who log their ridesharing trips. By doing this, last year commuters reduced 2,500 tons carbon emissions, according to TRAFFIX.

Not only has the program had a positive impact on the environment, but commuters can also benefit from saving money. Last year, the organization reported that over 12,000 commuters saved $2.8 million in commuting expenses thanks to their app.

“Our program participants are saving money, earning rewards and making a positive impact on the environment,” said Director Ron Hodges. “It’s a win-win-win.”

In addition, TRAFFIX is working with the City of Norfolk to relaunch the Pace Bike Share program this spring. Participants will now be able to enjoy and save $10 off of their first few rides.

To explore TRAFFIX programs and past achievements, go to https://gotraffix.com/, call 1-800-700-RIDE (7433), or send an email via https://gotraffix.com/contact/.