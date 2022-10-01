x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Vehicle fire leaves driver dead in Chesapeake

The driver was the only person in the car, according to Chesapeake police.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly vehicle fire on George Washington Highway South that happened Saturday just after 1 a.m., the department said. 

When police officers and firefighters responded to the call near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, the vehicle was completely on fire. 

A spokesperson for the police department said the vehicle had run off the road and hit a tree. 

Responders put out the fire, and confirmed that the driver was the only person in the car. 

He or she was pronounced dead on the scene, the department said. The department wasn't able to share any information about the driver's identity, yet.

RELATED: Southern Shores police share name of man who died in hang glider crash off Outer Banks

The police department is still investigating what led up to the crash.

Police are asking anyone who knows about this situation to to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online. 

RELATED: Pair of fatal crashes investigated on the peninsula

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Norfolk and Portsmouth open city garages to public

Before You Leave, Check This Out