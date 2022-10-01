Vehicle fire leaves driver dead in Chesapeake

The driver was the only person in the car, according to Chesapeake police.

NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly vehicle fire on George Washington Highway South that happened Saturday just after 1 a.m., the department said.

When police officers and firefighters responded to the call near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, the vehicle was completely on fire.

A spokesperson for the police department said the vehicle had run off the road and hit a tree.

Responders put out the fire, and confirmed that the driver was the only person in the car.

He or she was pronounced dead on the scene, the department said. The department wasn't able to share any information about the driver's identity, yet.

The police department is still investigating what led up to the crash.