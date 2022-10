There's a detour in place along Claud Lane. Another option is to take Granby Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A crash on Hampton Boulevard temporarily blocked traffic to Naval Station Norfolk early Friday morning.

The city's dispatch said the first calls about the crash came in a few minutes after 1 a.m.

There was a detour in place along Claud Lane. Another option is to take Granby Street.

By about 6 a.m., one lane was open going downtown. All lanes going toward the base were still blocked.