This crash happened on I-64 westbound at mile marker 295. That's just west of Shell Road in Chesapeake. VSP says all lanes are blocked off.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a pair of crashes on Interstate 64 on Wednesday afternoon, one of which was fatal.

According to State Police, a two-vehicle crash happened at the 233-mile marker just after 2:30 p.m. in James City County. One person died in that crash.

VSP is also investigating another crash on the highway.