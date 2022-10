Police said multiple vehicles collided and ultimately hit a home on South Rosemont Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several vehicles, including a waste management truck, were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach, police said.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Rosemont Road. South Rosemont is shut down from Bancroft Drive to Bow Creek Road.

Police said at least one of the vehicles hit a home on South Rosemont Road.

There's no word at this time on what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area.