Part of Dam Neck Road near Red Mill area of Virginia Beach closed

The eastbound lanes of Dam Neck Road are closed at Corporate Landing Parkway, according to officials.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Dam Neck Road near the Red Mill area of Virginia Beach is closed Monday afternoon due to downed power lines, city officials said.

The downed wires are at the intersection of General Booth Boulevard and Dam Neck Road. The eastbound lanes of Dam Neck Road are closed at Corporate Landing Parkway, according to officials.

Traffic will be rerouted at Corporate Landing Parkway. It's unknown how long the road closure will last or what caused the power lines to come down.