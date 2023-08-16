What's the most dangerous intersection in Hampton Roads?

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization is looking to find the most dangerous intersections in Hampton Roads, among other safety issues.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Do you feel safe driving on roads in our region? That’s the question the area’s top transportation entity is asking drivers.

You probably have an area you drive through every day that makes you feel a little uneasy on the roadways. Sometimes, it’s clear why problems are happening, and other times you can’t really explain it.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) is looking to find the most dangerous intersections in Hampton Roads, among other safety issues drivers deal with regularly.

You don’t have to go to city hall or a public meeting to help transportation leaders out, either. The HRTPO is conducting a new survey for the Hampton Roads Regional Safety Study. It’s an opportunity to help fix those frustrations and traffic safety concerns you deal with regularly.

You start by ranking your top five safety concerns from a list of common problems, like “poor intersection design,” “speeding,” or “aggressive driving,” to name a few.

Then you proceed to the “Map Markers” section. This is where you get to lay down all your specific concerns in specific locations by clicking, dragging, and dropping a “high crash locations” box to pinpoint where you’re seeing a high number of accidents.

You can do the same with the “intersection concern” box. Again, you just drop it on the map where you’re constantly seeing issues on the road.

You can also mark roadway concerns, walking concerns, and bicycling concerns, or you can click on the text bubble at the top of the survey to leave a general comment.

Finally, you move on to “Strategies,” where you will rate the importance of solutions, including education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency response.