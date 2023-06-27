Traffic Alert: Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard closed due to deadly crash

The eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard are closed between Lynn Shores Drive and Rosemont Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard is shut down following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near Bonney Road. A police spokesperson confirmed that it was the pedestrian who died.

The eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard are closed between Lynn Shores Drive and Rosemont Road. Traffic is being diverted onto Bonney Road at Lynn Shores Drive and at S. Kentucky Avenue.