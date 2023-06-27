x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Traffic Alert: Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard closed due to deadly crash

The eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard are closed between Lynn Shores Drive and Rosemont Road.

More Videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard is shut down following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near Bonney Road. A police spokesperson confirmed that it was the pedestrian who died.

The eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard are closed between Lynn Shores Drive and Rosemont Road. Traffic is being diverted onto Bonney Road at Lynn Shores Drive and at S. Kentucky Avenue.

Police said they expect the road closure to last several hours.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out