1 dead after crash in Middlesex County, police said

MIDDLESEX, Va. — A man died Friday evening after a crash in Middlesex County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP said it was called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road.
There, police found that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata had been traveling westbound on General Puller Highway when it ran off the road and hit a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch, VSP said.
The driver of the Sonata, 85-year-old Joseph Paul Pearce, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not found to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.