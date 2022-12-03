1 dead after crash in Middlesex County, police said

The crash happened on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road, according to VSP.

MIDDLESEX, Va. — A man died Friday evening after a crash in Middlesex County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP said it was called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road.

There, police found that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata had been traveling westbound on General Puller Highway when it ran off the road and hit a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch, VSP said.