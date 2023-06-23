Man killed, 2 hurt in collision on Interstate 64 in Newport News, Virginia State Police say

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 251, which is close to the Fort Eustis area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 in Newport News Thursday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. Two people were also hurt.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 251, close to the Fort Eustis area, shortly after 10:15 p.m.

RELATED | 13News Now Traffic page

Investigators believe that Henry Lloyd Appleby, a 70-year-old man from Maryland, was driving a Honda Pilot pulling a trailer when he stopped partly in the left lane.

Appleby got out of his car and walked around, standing at the rear passenger side of the trailer, which was in the left lane of the interstate.

According to VSP, Nathan Webb Marquis, a 21-year-old from Chesterfield, was driving a Hyundai Elantra in the left lane when he hit Appleby and the trailer, causing his own vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest in the roadway.

Medics took Appleby to Riverside Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Marquis and his passenger also went to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.