Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story.
Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive were shut down for several hours while officers responded. Shortly after 4 p.m., police said the crash scene was cleared and reopened to traffic.
A police spokesperson said it was a single-vehicle accident, and that the driver, who was the only person inside, was killed. The person has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.