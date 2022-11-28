Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story.

Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive were shut down for several hours while officers responded. Shortly after 4 p.m., police said the crash scene was cleared and reopened to traffic.

A police spokesperson said it was a single-vehicle accident, and that the driver, who was the only person inside, was killed. The person has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.