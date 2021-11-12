Suffolk police investigate deadly crash on Bridge Road

Officials said one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and two were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said Bridge Road will be closed for several hours following a deadly crash Friday night.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bridge Road, near the Godwin Bridge.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and three people. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The area is now closed off to traffic and Public Works is setting up detours in the areas of Bridge Road and Crittenden Road, and Bridge Road and Bennetts Pasture Road.