Virginia Beach police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Northampton Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash that happened Monday night.

Police said the crash happened in the 5800 block of Northampton Blvd. and it involved a pedestrian.

Now, all westbound lanes of Northampton Blvd. have been closed at Baker Road while police work the scene.

Officials are asking people to use caution when driving through the area, or avoid the area if possible.

Police did not release any information on the victim or whether or not the driver stayed on the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.