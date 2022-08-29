Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend.
One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department.
The DUI crash happened on Saturday just before midnight. Officers were called to the 5500 block of Indian River Road.
The department said a Toyota sedan was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferry Point Road when the driver of a Mercedes sedan failed to stop for the red light and rear-ended the Toyota.
Police said that bystanders tried to provide lifesaving medical help, but the driver of the Toyota died at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes, 34-year-old John Glover, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.
The weekend's second fatal accident was a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday in the 1200 Block of N. Muddy Creek Road. VPBD officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and based on the initial investigation, a Ford F-150 was traveling south when it left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver was the only person in the truck died at the scene, the department said.
Both crashes remain under investigation. Virginia Beach police ask that anyone who may have information call the department at 757-385-4606.