Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes

The crashes on Indian River Road and North Muddy Creek Road each left one person dead.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend.

One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department.

The DUI crash happened on Saturday just before midnight. Officers were called to the 5500 block of Indian River Road.

The department said a Toyota sedan was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferry Point Road when the driver of a Mercedes sedan failed to stop for the red light and rear-ended the Toyota.

Police said that bystanders tried to provide lifesaving medical help, but the driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, 34-year-old John Glover, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

The weekend's second fatal accident was a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday in the 1200 Block of N. Muddy Creek Road. VPBD officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and based on the initial investigation, a Ford F-150 was traveling south when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the truck died at the scene, the department said.