Denbigh Boulevard lanes over I-64 in Newport News reopen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All lanes of Denbigh Boulevard over Interstate 64 in Newport News are scheduled to reopen starting Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

The reopening comes as a bridge construction project nears completion. There are now two lanes of travel in each direction.

The project replaced the previous structurally deficient bridge, located between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, with a new bridge that meets current standards.