Denbigh Boulevard lanes over I-64 in Newport News reopen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All lanes of Denbigh Boulevard over Interstate 64 in Newport News are scheduled to reopen starting Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.
The reopening comes as a bridge construction project nears completion. There are now two lanes of travel in each direction.
The project replaced the previous structurally deficient bridge, located between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, with a new bridge that meets current standards.
The project included the demolition of the former bridge and the construction of a new bridge with four 12-foot lanes, a 16-foot raised median, and two 8.5-foot sidewalks, as well as new roadway approaches and stormwater management facilities.