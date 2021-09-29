Update: All lanes back open after disabled train holds up traffic near Wards Corner in Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department said there was a disabled train holding up traffic at the intersection of Granby Street and W. Little Creek Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the video above is from July 2021.

A train that was holding up traffic in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon has now been removed.

A few minutes before 5 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department shared on Twitter that there was a disabled train causing a traffic backup at the intersection of Granby Street and W. Little Creek Road.

A police spokesperson asked people to use a different route to get to this area, if able.

About an hour later, police issued an update saying traffic lanes had reopened.

There was no word on what caused the train to become disabled.