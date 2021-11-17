Tolls for Elizabeth River Tunnels will increase starting Jan. 1

People who use the tunnels that connect Norfolk and Portsmouth will be paying higher tolls in 2022.

Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) announced Wednesday that toll fees for the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase on Jan. 1 after a year without the rates going up.

According to ERC, the tolls help pay for financing, operation and maintenance of the tunnels, as well as the MLK Expressway in Portsmouth and about 51 lane miles of associated roadway.

“You know we have a lot of debt, we have $1.1 billion in debt, and our costs like everybody else, costs of salaries, materials, everything is going up this year because of a lot of the bleed out from COVID, so our costs have gone up," ERC CEO David Sullivan told 13News Now.

Last year, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced that tolls wouldn't go up for Downtown and Midtown Tunnels in 2021, deferring the increase to 2022.

“You know, we deferred the increase last year mainly because of COVID. It was the right thing to do, and we’ll resume increases in January," Sullivan said.

In the midst of the higher tolls, certain Portsmouth and Norfolk residents can soon apply for relief under an expansion of Virginia's Toll Relief Program. The application period starts on Dec. 1, 2021, and ends on Feb. 15, 2022.

Virginia also offers several ways to save on tolls, including E-ZPass and mobile apps like GoToll and Slora.