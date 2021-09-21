Man airlifted to the hospital after crash in Suffolk

The crash happened on Whaleyville Boulevard and involved a passenger vehicle and a work truck.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash in Suffolk on Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Police say the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard, where a passenger vehicle and a work truck crashed into each other.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate the driver of the passenger vehicle. He was airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the work truck was also treated at the scene and then transported by ground to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As of 9:45 a.m., Whaleyville Boulevard is closed in both directions. Detours are in place at Copeland Road and Whaleyville Boulevard, and Carolina Road and Whaleyville Boulevard.

Officials said they expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time.