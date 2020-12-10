Driver dies, passenger hurt in single-vehicle Suffolk accident

One person died in an accident near the Chesapeake city line, on Route 58. Police did not say what could have caused the crash.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Sunday night, the City of Suffolk said a person had died in a single-vehicle accident on Route 58 near the city line of Chesapeake.

Just before 3:30 on October 11, police were called to the scene of the crash.

The driver and a passenger were rushed to a local hospital. There, doctors pronounced the driver dead.

The passenger was expected to be okay.

Police aren't sharing the identity of the driver who died until their family has been notified of the accident.