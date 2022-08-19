Pasadena police said the driver had minor injuries after jumping out of or being ejected from the cab of the truck.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping his truck as it went off an overpass in the La Porte area Thursday afternoon.

The incident was caught on camera by a truck driver on the other side of the highway.

This happened on Highway 225 heading east. Pasadena police said two trucks started hydroplaning when one clipped the other, causing it to flip.

"It was like a movie," said truck driver Prisco Saldivar, who captured the moment on video.

Saldivar typically uses his dashcam for insurance purposes, he said he never expected he'd see something like what happened on Thursday.

The truck then went airborne and the driver was either ejected or jumped from the cab of the truck. That driver landed on the freeway while the truck went off the overpass, police said.

“I think an angel was protecting him and, yeah, I just don’t have words to explain what, you know, how blessed he is, you know? But I’m glad that he’s okay," Saldivar said.