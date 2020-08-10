TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver hurt after tractor-trailer overturns on I-64 in James City County

Virginia State Police say eastbound I-64 in James City County is shut down due to a possible hazmat spill.

LIGHTFOOT, Va. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 64 on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened around 4:48 p.m. on eastbound I-64, near the Lightfoot Road exit in James City County.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and hit a jersey wall, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:15 p.m., State Police say the roadway remains shut down due to a possible hazmat spill.

VDOT has rerouted traffic and has detours in place.

No other information was immediately available.