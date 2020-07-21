x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

traffic

Driver license road tests waived for N.C. adult applicants

The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations.
Credit: anyaberkut

RALEIGH, N.C. — Road tests still aren’t being performed by examiners from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19, so now certain adults are exempt from passing one to obtain a regular license. 

The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations. 

This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing youths to defer the road test otherwise required to obtain a limited provisional license. 

The adults seeking a waiver still must make an appointment with the DMV and provide all required documents in person.

RELATED: Having problems with the Virginia DMV? Unfortunately, you’re not alone.

RELATED: North Carolina teens will soon be able to get their driver's license without a road test

RELATED: Virginia DMV opening May 18 by appointment only