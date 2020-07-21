Driver license road tests waived for N.C. adult applicants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Road tests still aren’t being performed by examiners from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19, so now certain adults are exempt from passing one to obtain a regular license.
The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations.
This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing youths to defer the road test otherwise required to obtain a limited provisional license.
The adults seeking a waiver still must make an appointment with the DMV and provide all required documents in person.