Driver license road tests waived for N.C. adult applicants

The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Road tests still aren’t being performed by examiners from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19, so now certain adults are exempt from passing one to obtain a regular license.

The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations.

This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing youths to defer the road test otherwise required to obtain a limited provisional license.