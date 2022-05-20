Dump truck, two pickup trucks collide in Suffolk, killing a driver

When police got to the scene, all three drivers were hurt. Medics took the driver of one of the pickup trucks to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was killed after three trucks collided in Suffolk Friday morning.

Tim Kelley, a spokesman for the city, said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Hosier Road.

A dump truck and two pickup trucks had crashed into each other. It's not clear what led up to the collision.

When police got to the scene, all three drivers were hurt. Medics took the driver of one of the pickup trucks to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other two drivers were also hospitalized, but Kelley said they're expected to be okay.

The city is waiting to share the name of the driver who died until they've notified his family.