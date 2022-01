Virginia State Police blocked lanes for several hours while investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old male driver.

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting on I-64 led police to temporarily block all eastbound lanes near the Big Bethel Road overpass Sunday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the interstate shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old male driver was shot and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police reopened lanes at mile marker 260.9 in Hampton after nearly three hours.