Eastbound, westbound lanes closed on I-64 at exit 265A in Hampton following accident

Two eastbound and one westbound lanes are closed on I-64 near exit 265A following a crash.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: One westbound lane has reopened, but one still remains closed in addition to the two closed eastbound lanes closed.

Update: Crash: EB on I-64 at MM264.9 (0.2mi east of LaSalle Ave Exit265A) in Hampton. 2 EB & 1 WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 7:18AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 2, 2021

Original Story:

Four lanes are currently closed on I-64 near exit 265A, LaSalle Ave, after what appears to be an accident involving a U-Haul.

511 Hampton Roads first tweeted about the crash around 6:30 a.m. Friday saying two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were closed.

However, as of 6:50 a.m., two lanes on both sides are closed. Cameras reveal what looks like a U-Haul that crashed into the median. It is unclear whether or not other vehicles were involved.

If you are planning on driving through that area, you can expect delays.