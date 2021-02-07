Eastbound, westbound lanes closed on I-64 at exit 265A in Hampton following accident

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: One westbound lane has reopened, but one still remains closed in addition to the two closed eastbound lanes closed.
Original Story:
Four lanes are currently closed on I-64 near exit 265A, LaSalle Ave, after what appears to be an accident involving a U-Haul.
511 Hampton Roads first tweeted about the crash around 6:30 a.m. Friday saying two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were closed.
However, as of 6:50 a.m., two lanes on both sides are closed. Cameras reveal what looks like a U-Haul that crashed into the median. It is unclear whether or not other vehicles were involved.
If you are planning on driving through that area, you can expect delays.