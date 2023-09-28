Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard closing overnight for emergency water main repair

The repair will start at 8 p.m. Thursday night, and is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Friday morning, weather permitting.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A heads up for Virginia Beach drivers: an emergency water main repair will shut down parts of Virginia Beach Boulevard beginning on Thursday night into Friday morning.

The two inside lanes of westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard between Aragona Boulevard and N Witchduck Road, along with the two left turn lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard onto N Witchduck Road will be closed, the city said in a news release.

