The Virginia Department of Transportation's enrollment for its 2020 toll relief program is still open through Feb. 15, 2020.

Toll relief benefits begin on March 1, 2020.

When you take eight or more trips through the Midtown or Downtown tunnels per month, you get 75 cents credited back to your E-ZPass account.

To qualify, participants must have an E-ZPass account:

Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth

One of the following is required for proof of residency:

Driver’s license

Utility, telephone or cable bill

Checking or savings account statement

Property tax bill

Mortgage or proof of homeownership

Rental contract

Military documentation confirming residency

Earn $30,000 or less per year

One of the following is required for proof of income:

W-2

1099-MISC

One month of pay stubs

IRS 1040

Employer’s statement

Self-declaration of no income

You have to re-enroll even if you participated this year.

The deadline to register is Feb. 15, 2020.

