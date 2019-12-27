The Virginia Department of Transportation's enrollment for its 2020 toll relief program is still open through Feb. 15, 2020.
Toll relief benefits begin on March 1, 2020.
When you take eight or more trips through the Midtown or Downtown tunnels per month, you get 75 cents credited back to your E-ZPass account.
To qualify, participants must have an E-ZPass account:
- Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth
- One of the following is required for proof of residency:
- Driver’s license
- Utility, telephone or cable bill
- Checking or savings account statement
- Property tax bill
- Mortgage or proof of homeownership
- Rental contract
- Military documentation confirming residency
- Earn $30,000 or less per year
- One of the following is required for proof of income:
- W-2
- 1099-MISC
- One month of pay stubs
- IRS 1040
- Employer’s statement
- Self-declaration of no income
You have to re-enroll even if you participated this year.
The deadline to register is Feb. 15, 2020.
RELATED: Toll increases announced for Downtown, Midtown tunnels in 2020
RELATED: New proposal could mean I-64 toll lanes from Chesapeake to Newport News
RELATED: Tolls in Hampton Roads bring in $180M a year, and growing