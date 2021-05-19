Experts: 1 pipeline each for NC natural gas, fuel a concern

The former North Carolina Utilities Commission Chairman said a lack of diverse distribution and redundancy in networks make a widespread outage hard to overcome.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Energy industry experts told lawmakers that North Carolina is particularly susceptible to energy interruptions because gasoline and natural gas supplies originate mainly from two pipeline systems.

Representatives of the state’s petroleum trade group as well as utility giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy also addressed the Senate's energy committee on Tuesday.

The hearing happened in light of this month’s ransomware cyberattack upon the Colonial Pipeline.