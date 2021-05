Police ask that motorists avoid the 2400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard while they investigate the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an accident that left a bicyclist dead on Tuesday night.

Police haven't given any details on the accident other than it happened in the 2400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation is ongoing. Police say eastbound traffic from Parker Lane will be diverted to Great Neck Road.