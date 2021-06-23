Campostella Road, S. Military Highway intersection closed after deadly crash

The Chesapeake Police Department said the crash involved a Chesapeake Public Schools vehicle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The intersection at Campostella Road and S. Military Highway will be closed until further notice after a two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another.

The Chesapeake Police Department said officers came upon the accident around 2:51 p.m. It involved a Chesapeake Public Schools vehicle and a car.

The circumstances of the crash are still unknown, but one person in the second vehicle was killed. Another person was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

Now, the Chesapeake Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

The area will be closed for an indefinite period of time. 13News Now will update this story as we know more.