Deadly crash on I-264 near First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia State Police said the driver of a 2003 Chevy Suburban ran off the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 a.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is dead after driving off Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police said the driver of a 2003 Chevy Suburban ran off the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, west of First Colonial Road. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still at the accident scene, and drivers on eastbound I-264 should expect delays.

Police are working to identify the driver's next of kin.

No other information is available at this time.

