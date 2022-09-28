Pair of fatal crashes investigated on the peninsula

Police are investigating separate, unrelated fatal crashes Wednesday: one in Hampton and the other in York County.

HAMPTON, Va. — At least two crashes in Hampton Roads on Wednesday evening have resulted in deaths, police said.

The first fatal crash was reported around 6:35 p.m. on Oriana Road in York County. Virginia State Police said it was a single-vehicle accident with two people inside. One person has died, and there is currently no word on the other person's condition.

As of 9 p.m., Oriana Road remains shut down as State Police investigate the crash scene.

The second crash happened about an hour later in the 3100 block of Kecoughtan Road in Hampton. Hampton police officers arrived to find a sedan and a pick-up truck had collided. Two people inside the pick-up truck were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the sedan, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of the sedan was driving eastbound on Kecoughtan Road when he lost control and hit the truck.