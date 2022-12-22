Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on I-64, east of Indian River Road, Virginia State Police said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

Investigators said Williams lost control of his car, which crossed over the median and into the eastbound lanes of I-64 where it hit a Ford transit van head-on.

Williams was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where was pronounced dead. Police said Williams had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.