x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on I-64, east of Indian River Road, Virginia State Police said.
Credit: 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

Investigators said Williams lost control of his car, which crossed over the median and into the eastbound lanes of I-64 where it hit a Ford transit van head-on.

Williams was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where was pronounced dead.  Police said Williams had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Transportation safety expert weighs in on York County party bus crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out