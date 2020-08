Dispatch said the crash, near Cheyenne Road, happened just after 9:15 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police said one person died in a motorcycle accident on Princess Anne Road Friday night.

The crash shut down all traffic eastbound on Princess Anne, and reduced traffic on the westbound side to one lane.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in this accident, or if anyone else was hurt.

They did not release the name, age or residency of the person who died.