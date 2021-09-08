Deadly crash on S. Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach under investigation

Investigators think that a vehicle turning against oncoming traffic was struck, leaving one person dead and two others hurt.

A man was killed and two people were injured in a car crash on S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach Wednesday evening, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said that right before 6:30 p.m., dispatchers got a report that two vehicles crashed in the 1800 block of S. Independence Blvd. That's at the intersection with Windsor Oaks Boulevard.

Investigators think that a red sedan traveling north on S. Independence Boulevard tried turning left onto Windsor Oaks Boulevard against oncoming traffic.

As it turned, a gray sedan traveling south struck the passenger side.

The driver and two passengers of the red sedan were taken to a hospital for injuries. Police said the driver, 81-year-old Ramon Luis Santiago, died around three and a half hours later.

The driver of the gray sedan was unhurt and stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.