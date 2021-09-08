Deadly crash on S. Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above previously aired on Aug. 9, 2021.
A man was killed and two people were injured in a car crash on S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach Wednesday evening, police said.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said that right before 6:30 p.m., dispatchers got a report that two vehicles crashed in the 1800 block of S. Independence Blvd. That's at the intersection with Windsor Oaks Boulevard.
Investigators think that a red sedan traveling north on S. Independence Boulevard tried turning left onto Windsor Oaks Boulevard against oncoming traffic.
As it turned, a gray sedan traveling south struck the passenger side.
The driver and two passengers of the red sedan were taken to a hospital for injuries. Police said the driver, 81-year-old Ramon Luis Santiago, died around three and a half hours later.
The driver of the gray sedan was unhurt and stayed at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
