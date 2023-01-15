Fiery crash inside HRBT causes tunnel to be closed for several hours

Several of the vehicles involved caught fire, which in turn, created heavy smoke within the tube.

HAMPTON, Va. — A fiery crash inside the Eastbound tunnel of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Saturday evening led to a closure that lasted over five hours and caused a miles-long backup on I-64 in Hampton.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this started at around 5:15 p.m. when a multi-vehicle crash took place inside the tunnel. This caused a chain reaction involving several vehicles.

Several of the vehicles involved then caught fire, which in turn, created heavy smoke within the tube. The fire also caused damage to the inside of the tunnel, which VDOT had to repair before it could be reopened.

The spokesperson said at least one person was injured in the crash itself, while a State Trooper also had to be taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the spokesperson.