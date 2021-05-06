x
UPDATE: Miles of congestion behind HRBT accident - EB and WB lanes reopen

I-64 Eastbound was backed up Thursday morning after an accident in the tunnel.

HAMPTON, Va. — There were almost five miles of cars backed up on I-64 eastbound around 7 a.m. Thursday after an accident in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnels.

By 7:20 a.m., I-64 eastbound and westbound lanes had been reopened at the HRBT, but congestion was still a major problem.

The details of the accident weren't immediately shared - but for a time, both eastbound and westbound lanes were completely shut down.

Officials were routing eastbound drivers stuck on the bridge through a median, and back through I-64 westbound, to turn around and avoid the crash.

Commuters who need to cross from the peninsula to the southside, or vice versa, should aim for the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when police share information about the accident.

