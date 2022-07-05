x
Franklin man dies in motorcycle crash: VSP

State police said the motorcycle crossed the center line of Delaware Road, ran off the left side and crashed into a ditch, throwing the driver from the bike.
Credit: Matthew - stock.adobe.com

FRANKLIN, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed in a weekend crash in Franklin, the Virginia State Police said.

A spokeswoman said the crash happened Saturday, July 2 around 4:45 a.m. Investigators think 26-year-old Roberto Beltrami Jr. was driving a Yamaha Royal Star south on Delaware Road, near Willis Road, when he reached a curve.

State police said the motorcycle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and crashed into a ditch, throwing Beltrami from the bike.

He died before medics could take him to a hospital.

The spokeswoman said he was wearing a helmet. There's no word yet on what might have caused him to run off the road.

