Woman killed in Franklin vehicle crash

FRANKLIN, Va. — A woman died in Franklin after her vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of North College Drive and Stewart Drive. The call came in around 1:40 p.m.

When police and first responders got there, they confirmed there was a vehicle at rest against the pole. Medics took the driver, identified as Barbara Wade, to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital where she died.

She was the only person inside the vehicle.

Crews are working to repair the damage to the traffic lights at the intersection.