Democrats call on Youngkin to act on gas prices

An emergency declaration from Gov. Glenn Youngkin would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act.

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic leaders in Virginia are calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to activate the state’s anti-price gouging law.

The move comes as gas prices reach record highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The emergency declaration would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, which is designed to stop suppliers from charging an “unconscionable price” for necessary goods and services, including gas and home heating fuel.

The law gives the state attorney general the authority to investigate and prosecute businesses that overcharge.